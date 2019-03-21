Rosemary Fowler

1924-2019

Rosemary Turner Fowler passed away March 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Born on August 14, 1924 to Rosemond and Leonard Turner in Henderson, Texas, she attended the Henderson Public Schools. She was a graduate and loyal supporter of Baylor University. She received her Master's Degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

While at Baylor, Rosemary met her life long friend and mate, LeRay Fowler. They were married in First Baptist Church, Henderson on December 15, 1945. To this union two sons were born, David Mark Fowler and Stephen Douglas Fowler.

Rosemary was a loving wife, a devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother; a supportive Pastor's helpmate, and a dedicated elementary school teacher. She served beside her Pastor husband in six different churches, specializing in work with children, and was extremely devoted to him throughout his ministry. She and their two sons were great encouragers to her husband in his called work. She was a second grade teacher and reading specialist in the Houston Independent School District for fifteen years.

The Fowlers were generous supporters of many Christian and Educational causes. They were concerned about church workers who had no retirement pensions, and worked with the Southern Baptist Annuity Board to raise millions for this cause. They were also interested in education and gave generously to Baylor University to help establish scholarships for needy students.

She and her husband had a great curiosity about the peoples of the world and traveled extensively in retirement to meet new people and learn about the cultures of others. They traveled to seventy-six different foreign countries and to all seven continents.

Her sons' devotion to their families and their service to God's church, as well as their success in the business world, was a source of great pride and joy to her.

While at Baylor University, she was a member of Alpha Omega (Pi Beta Phi), the BSU Council, as well as honor societies: Sigma Tau Delta, Pi Gamma Mu, and Phi Gamma Nu. As an educator, she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, LeRay, and is survived by her sons, Mark and wife Brenda of San Diego, CA; son Steve and wife Kathy of Houston, Texas; granddaughters Mandi Irwin and husband, Jared; Kelsey Lemke and husband Stephen; Dawn Bennett and husband Ed; and Kimber Ozols and husband Brian. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren: Hunter Smith and wife Lauren; Cameron Smith, Malia Vargas; Branson, Bentley, Kaitlee, and Boston Ozols; Elly Lemke; and Raine and Gemma Irwin. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at West University Baptist Church on Friday, March 22 at 1:00pm. Visitation is on Thursday, March 21 at 6-8 pm at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379. For those desiring to do so, memorials may be made to West University Baptist Church, 6218 Auden, Houston, 77005, or to the LeRay and Rosemary Fowler Scholarship, Truett Seminary, Baylor University, Waco, TX 76798.