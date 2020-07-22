Rosemary Frances Mock1935-2020Rosemary Frances Mock, 85, of Houston, Texas passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Rosemary was born June 24, 1935 in Dobbin, Texas to Frank and Agnes Gabriel..Rosemary is survived by her children Anthony Mock, Larry Mock and Geralyn Madden.Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Pat H. Foley & Company from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a rosary to begin at 7:30pm.A Mass of funeral liturgy will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 11:00 am.Burial for Rosemary will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery, 8227 CR-205, Plantersville, Texas 77363.