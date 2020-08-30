1/
Rosendo Flores
1935 - 2020
Rosendo Flores
1935-2020
Rosendo Flores, 85, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Rosendo was born March 2, 1935 in Houston, Texas to Jesus and Julia Flores. He had been happily retired for a number of years. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Teresa and siblings: Joe Lopis, Jesus, Frances and Edelia. Rosendo is survived by his brother Robert (Olga), brothers in law Guadalupe Gonzalez (Catherine), Juan Rodriguez, Humberto Rodriguez, sister-in-law Gloria Gonzalez and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for Rosendo will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, 5pm – 8pm at the Heights Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7pm later that evening. Funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, 9:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4918 Cochran St. Houston, Texas 77009. Interment Houston National Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
AUG
31
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
