ROSETTA BYRD DOVE
1943-2019
was born on June 8, 1943 in Houston, Texas and passed on February 19, 2019. She will truly be missed by her children; mother; siblings; grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Sugar Valley Baptist Church, 3200 Brisbane St.; Houston, Texas 77051. Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019