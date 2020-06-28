Rosie Lee Porter
1931-2020
Rosie Lee Porter, 89, expired (Tuesday) June 23, 2020. Visitation will be held (Monday) June 29, 2020 from 10-10:55 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at New Deliverance M.B.C., 4137 Maggie St. Rev. Billy Lockett, Officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.