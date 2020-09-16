1/1
Rosie Velasquez
1947 - 2020
Rosie Velasquez
1947-2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Rosie Velasquez, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Faith and family were the most important things to her. She was a devout Catholic modeling these virtues throughout her life and was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Cruz Velasquez. Together they have three children, Lisa Emiliani and husband, Kirk; Julie Olesen and husband, Tony; Matthew Velasquez and wife, Jennifer; and ten grandchildren Kyle, Lauren, Megan, Marisa, Jacob, Caitlin, Addison, Sebastian, Sofia, and Isabella. She was blessed with a loving family and many wonderful friends and neighbors. Rosie never missed an opportunity to let them know how much they were loved and appreciated. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18 from 5-8pm at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek. A recital of the rosary will take place at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 1:30pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rosie's memory to St. Jude Hospital or St. Theresa Church SVDP Food Pantry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 16, 2020.
