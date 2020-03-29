|
Ross Elias McDade, III
1927-2020
Ross E. McDade, III, of Houston, TX, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on March 27, 2020 just two months short of his 93rd birthday.
Ross was born in Shreveport, LA on May 19, 1927 to Ross McDade, Jr and Maybelle McDade. He is the oldest of four siblings, leading the way for Tom, Bill, and Betty. He graduated from Byrd High School in 1944 and continued his education at the University of Texas Austin, Centenary College, and Louisiana State University.
At LSU, Ross met and married Betty Ruth Hale of Monroe, LA. The couple moved to Pierce, TX in 1949 where Ross started South Texas Fertilizer & Chemical company, eventually selling it in 1958. They moved to El Campo where all four of his children were born; James, Karen, Peggy and Donna.
The family then moved to Houston where he started his own insurance agency, McDade & Associates, specializing in maritime insurance. Ross sold the agency in 1980 and began working in the Houston commercial real estate industry, initially at Benton Gould Real Estate, where he was the leading salesman in 1984 and 1985, and then joining his brother Bill McDade at Houston Commercial Brokerage in 1987.
In retirement, Ross moved to Rockport, TX in 1996 and pursued his dual interests of fishing and making friends. Doing most of his fishing in nearby Port Aransas, he moved there in 2002, where most days you would find him pursuing his beloved "jetty" fishing with a colorful crew of new friends.
In 2012 Ross moved to Houston to spend more time with his daughters and many grandchildren. At Brookdale Senior Living he quickly made new friends and formed a weekly poker club with a new crew who have laughed with, ribbed and enjoyed one another for the last eight years. He also had the great fortune to meet a true friend, Emma Brownlee, who gave of herself generously to Ross and anyone else in need.
Ross was an avid sportsman. He loved fishing and bird hunting. His many adventures included touring Europe for a month, bear hunting in Cold Bay, Alaska, hot air ballooning over the Serengeti during the great migration (at age 75), and fishing for marlin and sailfish in Mexico.
When asked to describe Ross, the family remembers him as big hearted, stubborn, loving and lovable, determined and positive (Tom), loved brother and best friend (Bill), huge smile, best head of hair this side of the Mississippi, opinionated, steadfast, adventure lover, enthusiastic, welcoming, doting grandfather and great grandfather, silver fox, loyal friend, caring, super salesman, fun loving, confident, family centric, exasperating, thankful, caring, persevering, and of course famously deaf. Ross was a unique character. He leaves a hole in our lives but a warm memory in our hearts.
Ross is survived by brother Tom McDade and wife Dorothy, brother Bill McDade and wife Sharon, sister Betty McDade, daughter Karen Derrer and husband Doug, son-in-law Franklyn Schaefer, daughter Donna Grehn and husband Chuck, grandchildren Chris Schaefer, Travis Schaefer and wife Kelly, Brennan Schaefer and wife Jessi and great grandson Henry, Chase Schaefer, Mike Jones and wife Lorena and great grandchildren Evan and Carmen, Riley Griffin, Callie Griffin, and many loving nieces.
He is preceded in death by ex-wife Betty Hale McDade, son James McDade, daughter Peggy Schaefer, and parents Ross and Maybelle McDade.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will be held as soon as circumstances allow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020