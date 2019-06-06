Ross Vincent

Provenzano

1933-2019

Funeral services for Ross Vincent Provenzano, 86, of Burke will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Horace Fletcher officiating, with interment following the service.

Mr. Provenzano was born March 8, 1933 in Houston, Texas to the late Willard (Robinson) and John Provenzano, and died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Provenzano had resided in Burke for 30 years, previously residing in Houston. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a Route Salesman for Frito-Lay and retired after 40 years of service. Restoring classic automobiles was his favorite hobby. Mr. Provenzano had a great sense of humor and was a very generous soul. He was always taking care of others and was loved by all who knew him. He cherished his wife and adored his children. Mr. Provenzano was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include his wife, Lynda Provenzano of Burke; sons, Ross A. Provenzano and wife Paula of Cold Spring, David A. Provenzano and wife Suzanne of Pasadena, and Mark A. Provenzano of Pasadena; stepchildren, Jennifer Vasquez of Friendswood and William Berenedt of Shepherd, Montana; grandchildren, Jacob Provenzano, Nicole Provenzano, Tony Provenzano, Kristin Gable, Dustin Provenzano, and Julie Rose Provenzano; step-grandchildren, Victoria Vasquez and Samantha Vasquez; brothers, Johnnie Provenzano and wife Martha of Houston and Anthony Provenzano and wife Sandra of Sugar Land; sister, Linda Jean Marino and husband Bernard of Missouri City; sister-in-law, Glenna VanOverbeke; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sandra Provenzano in 2011; and brother, Matthew Provenzano.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

