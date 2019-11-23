Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Ross Steinberg


1992 - 2019
Ross Martin Steinberg
1992-2019
Ross Martin Steinberg was born on January 6, 1992, and passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 27 years. He will be missed by his parents, Robert and Sonia Steinberg, his brother, Alex, extended family and a host of friends. A graduate at UCLA Film School, Ross enjoyed traveling, photography, hiking, and marathons.
Funeral services will be conducted in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on November 24th at 2PM with a graveside to follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
"Death is that state in which one exists only in the memory of others. Which is why it is not an end. No goodbyes. Just good memories."
~LIEUTENANT TASHA YAR, Star Trek: the Next Generation
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
