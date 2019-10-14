|
|
Ross Martin Williams
1941-2019
Ross Martin Williams, 78, of Kingwood, Texas passed away Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Nacogdoches, Texas and raised in Houston. He devoted his working career to the Oil Field industry and was highly respected as a Quality Manager. He was a proud father of his only child, the late Martin Ross Williams.
Ross is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Ann Rodgers Williams, his sister, Mary Louise Williams Fleniken; grandson, Alec Riley Williams, two nieces, Davalyn (Benjy) Lapp and Wendy (Alan) Sheffield; great niece, Delaney Sheffield and nephew, Michael Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation to the Houston area Parkinson Society. 2700 SW Freeway, Houston TX. 77098.
A gathering and memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039.
Special thanks to our loving family, our friends and incredible neighbors. No one could have better friends and neighbors.
Thanks to all who have shared their love and lives with Ross over the years.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019