Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Williams


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross Williams Obituary
Ross Martin Williams
1941-2019
Ross Martin Williams, 78, of Kingwood, Texas passed away Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Nacogdoches, Texas and raised in Houston. He devoted his working career to the Oil Field industry and was highly respected as a Quality Manager. He was a proud father of his only child, the late Martin Ross Williams.
Ross is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Ann Rodgers Williams, his sister, Mary Louise Williams Fleniken; grandson, Alec Riley Williams, two nieces, Davalyn (Benjy) Lapp and Wendy (Alan) Sheffield; great niece, Delaney Sheffield and nephew, Michael Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation to the Houston area Parkinson Society. 2700 SW Freeway, Houston TX. 77098.
A gathering and memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039.
Special thanks to our loving family, our friends and incredible neighbors. No one could have better friends and neighbors.
Thanks to all who have shared their love and lives with Ross over the years.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now