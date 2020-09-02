Roswald Knox McMullen
1931-2020
Roswald Knox McMullen of Katy TX went home, peacefully, to be with the Lord on August 29th, 2020. He was born on Sept 15, 1931 in Houston, TX. Roswald was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Jo Ann Jowell; wife of 20 years, Mary Ann Lill; and daughter Debbie Anderson. He is survived by his children Doug McMullen and wife Sonja, Nanette Joiner, Joseph McMullen, his grandchildren Jennifer Kinnebrew and husband Trenton, Brian Joiner and wife Courtney, Melanie Woodside and husband Terry, Sean Joiner and wife Savannah, JoLee Del Valle and husband Enrique, and 5 beautiful great grandchildren. Roswald's family would also like to send a special thank you to the staff at Willow Fork Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Katy, TX for their amazing care and compassion over the past year. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roswald McMullen's name to your charity of choice
.