|
|
Roswell Fairbanks Vaughan III
1938-2019
Sandy Vaughan pressed on to join his Lord and Savior in the late afternoon of Friday, the 18th of October 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on the 30th of June 1938, and moved to Houston in 1945, where he attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier and Lamar before graduating from Duke University in 1960. Sandy spent several years working in New York for Irving Trust Company and Kidder Peabody. He then moved to Houston with Rauscher Pierce and in 1975 opened an office in Houston for Merrill Lynch. In 1990 he started IBK and then joined Prudential Securities.
Sandy loved his 42 years of investment banking, because so many of his clients became friends. While doing his profession, he was able to advise such business legends as Sam Walton, Joe Walter, Sam Noble, Harry Smith and so many more. His SunnyDell Farm in Schulenburg, Texas is a living testament to his vision and passion for the land. His passion for hunting birds all over the world just added to this hobby.
Sandy's favorite spot was the towering long leaf pine trees in South Georgia where he shared a quail plantation with Dan Tutcher. He started hunting in Moultrie, Georgia in 1972 and never missed a year, being joined by countless friends. He was a member of The Houston Country Club, Coronado Club, International Order of St. Hubertus, Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin, Executive Association and various industry and civic organizations on whose governing committees he served from time to time.
He was predeceased by his parents, Helen McFarland and Roswell Vaughan; sister, Katherine Vaughan Jaschke; and nephew, Damon Jaschke. Sandy is survived by his wife, Blake Campbell, who he married in 1965. As he said on more than one occasion, he "loved her all the way to the sky and back again." His daughters, Ann Hobson and Helen Schmidt, with their husbands Lee and Britt, were truly special to him. They offered much fun and companionship over his lifetime, as did his five grandchildren, Blake, Mary Helen, Kathleen, David and Henry. Lastly, six wonderful Labrador Retrievers were always loyal to him, while retrieving many birds and never complaining.
Sandy loved his Lord and his church, where he served as a Lay Reader, Acolyte Master for 12 years and on the Vestry.
A Memorial Service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 24th of October at The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family at a venue to be announced during the services.
In lieu of flowers, and for those desiring please consider Employee Scholarship Fund, Houston Country Club, One Potomac Drive, Houston, Texas 77057; or to the .
"All I can say is this: forgetting what is behind me, and reaching out for that which lies ahead, I press on towards the goal to win the prize which is God's call to the life above, in Christ Jesus." Philippians 3:13-14.
Please visit Sandy's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019