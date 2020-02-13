Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Long Chapel CME Church
514 Lining St
Lufkin, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Long Chapel CME Church
514 Lining St
Lufkin, TX
Rotley Tankersley


1945 - 2020
Rotley Tankersley Obituary
Rotley H. Tankersley
1945-2020
Rotley Tankersley peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He will be forever missed by his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Brenda, daughters, Ashley (Mark) Grantham, Shayla (Jason) White, TaKisha Kegler, son Caz (Crystal) Tankersley, sister Ivalyn (James) Patterson, brother John (Denise) Tankersley, grandchildren, Carson, Ariel, Jordan, Cameron and Reagan, close friends, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 - 12 am. Funeral services on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Both services will be held at Long Chapel CME Church, 514 Lining St., Lufkin, Texas. Rev. Dr. Edward Thomas officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
