Rowena Robb Ballas
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rowena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rowena Robb Ballas
1929-2020
Dateline: Malta, NY
Rowena Robb (Bailey) Ballas, of Malta, NY died peacefully on the morning of May 22, at the young age of 90, her daughter by her side. While it may have been lung cancer that took her life, she would be quick to tell you that it was only because she got tired of adding to her list of illnesses! Now she is free to dance in the wind and in our hearts.
Born November 18, 1929 in Los Angeles, CA., to Dr. Egbert J. Bailey and Laura (Miller) Bailey, prematurely with her twin brother Stephen Bailey, she was a miracle of survival. Life brought other challenges, each of which made her stronger, more humble, and more compassionate towards everyone she met.
Her early life was spent in Darien, CT. Marriage in 1955 followed her graduation from business school, and the adoptions of her son Chris and later, Laura, marked the highest of highlights of her life. After divorce, she moved to Houston, TX, where she lived for 38 years.
While in Houston she met and bonded with James E. White, Jr. They were inseparable, and Rowena finally got the love she deserved in life. The pair worked at Houston-Galveston Area Council for many years and made wonderful lifelong friends there. They showered endless affection on numerous beloved cats and dogs they rescued over the years.
Though she could be a woman of few words, she was direct, thoughtful, and honest. Full of questioning the true meaning and purpose of this life on earth, Rowena believed that living and loving well creates meaning every single day.
Rowena adored and is survived by her son Christopher C. Lewis and wife Pam Lewis of Stone Mountain, GA; daughter Laura M. Lewis and partner Darlene Kusaywa of Halfmoon, NY; grandchildren Jessica(Lewis), David Lewis, Peter McPherson and his fiance Indiana Nash, and Griffin McPherson; four great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins. She will be dearly missed by all. A celebration of Rowena's life will be held at a later date.
A grateful thank you to Hospice, especially Beth and also her friend Sue for their gentle care. Though she loved flowers, please consider instead a donation in her honor to Lung Cancer research, Hospice, ASPCA (or any animal rescue organization you cherish), the Sierra Club, or Emily's List.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved