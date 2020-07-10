Rowland Hubert Elder

1930-2020

Rowland grew up on the family farm in Lexington, IL. He married his wife, Martha Lesikar, in 1957 and they raised their three children in Houston, TX. He was a wise and gentle assistant District Attorney and associate judge, as well as a ruling elder of FPC Houston. He was known for his heart of service and faithful love of the Lord, the nations and all he knew. He is survived by his loving wife Martha, children Joan Moody, Ted Elder, and Glen Elder, and eleven grandchildren.

Due to the health emergency, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to: Frontiers USA, Account #4030, P.O. Box 60730, Phoenix, AZ, 85082-0730.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store