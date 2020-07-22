My prayers and condolences. My dear friend Colonel Roy, I will miss the times you would come in to vist. Love hearing your stories about how proud you were of your family. Your passion for our state and country will never be forgotten. Thank you so much for your wisdom, service and honorably serving this Country. Rest in Peace. His smile and beautiful greeting I hold in my heart. (Good morning the prettiest Judge in Texas!) Rejoice you served us with pride and honorably.

Judge Sallie Gonzalez