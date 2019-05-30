Home

Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of St. John Catholic Church
7500 Hirsch Rd
Houston, TX
View Map
Roy (Raul) Flores
1937-2019
Roy A. Flores at the age of 82 joined the Lord, Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born May 12, 1937 in Houston, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife: Alice (Alicia) Flores. Son of Herlinda & Joe C. Flores. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather who adored and loved his family. He retired from TIRR Institute for Rehabilitation & Research in Houston, TX. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in 1956. Left to cherish his memory, Children: Sylvia & John Ledesma, Roy Jr. & Suzanne Flores, Sandra Flores, Rodney & Cindy Flores, Grandchildren: Tony & Jessica Ledesma, Derik & Lindsay Ledesma, Brian & Pamela Ledesma, Ryan Flores, Kaitlyn Flores, Rodney Flores Jr., Courtney Flores; Great Grandchildren: Kamiakin, Tehya, Taliyah, Kenai, Tegan, Ava, Elijah, Xander, Jacob, and Mia. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6pm-8pm with the praying of the Holy Rosary at 7pm at Brookside Funeral Home. Mass will be held at 11am at Our Lady of St. John Catholic Church, 7500 Hirsch Rd. Houston, TX . Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 30, 2019
