Roy Robert Haenelt II1961-2020Roy Robert Haenelt II left this world to be with Our Lord on October, 26, 2020 in his home in Montgomery, Texas.Robert Haenelt II was born on December 8th, 1961 to Beverly June Hull and Roy R. Haenelt in Houston. He attended Spring Branch, Klein High School and Texas State University.Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Snavely, stepfather Edward Snavely and his grandparents Eddie Hull, Sarah Hull and Lillian and Weldon "Joe" Haenelt. He is survived by his father Roy Robert Haenelt Sr., sisters Sally Cain of Dallas, Patricia Eckert of Georgetown and his two sons, Roy Robert III (Trey) and brother Ryan Joseph Haenelt. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.