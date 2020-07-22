1/1
Roy Lee Wakefield
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Lee Wakefield
1938-2020
Roy Lee Wakefield, age 81, loving father and grandfather passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on November 5, 1938 in Eufaula, Oklahoma to Charles and Grace (Whatley) Wakefield. Roy graduated from Childress High School in 1957 in Arkansas. After graduation he moved to Memphis, TN to live with his sister Ethlene where he attended classes at the University of Tennessee in Memphis while working for Tennessee Liquified Gas Company. While living in Memphis, he met his wife, Patricia Atkins. Roy and Patricia married June 25, 1960 in Memphis, TN.
Roy and Patricia eventually moved to Houston, TX to work for Mr. Pride Car Wash, owned by United Inns Incorporated, where he worked his way up to oversee operations in the Houston, Memphis, and Atlanta markets. He later partnered with Nelson Rusche in the mid-70s to become the Operating Partner of Mister Car Wash in Houston, TX. Together they expanded to over 15 car washes in and around the Houston area before the company sold in 1997. Roy also served on the board of Waterway Car Wash based out of St. Louis, Missouri. He received several distinguished service awards through the International Carwash Association and was inducted into the International Carwash Hall of Fame in 2018. After his retirement from the car wash industry, he became Co-Owner and Chairman of Largo International, Inc., a wholesale furniture importer, with his son Glenn Wakefield, until he retired in 2018 when the business was sold. Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time on his ranch with family and friends. Roy is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Melissa Loffredo, son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Brandi Wakefield. Also, grandchildren, Ashley Haenelt, Chris Loffredo, and Cole, Kyle, and Brett Wakefield. Brothers and sisters, Ethlene Brewer, Cecil Reed, Frank Wakefield, and Virginia Arnett. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Basset Buddies Rescue of Texas (www.bbrtx.org) and/or Ridgeback Rescue of the US (www.rrus.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Mr. Wakefield was a kind man. Always said Hi to you at Mister Car Wash. The last time I saw him was at Largo International ..when I was out making sales calls. Always think of him when I drive by a Mister Car Wash even in Colorado and Utah. Thoughts and prayers for his family.....
Roberta Montgomery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved