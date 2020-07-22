Roy Lee Wakefield
1938-2020
Roy Lee Wakefield, age 81, loving father and grandfather passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on November 5, 1938 in Eufaula, Oklahoma to Charles and Grace (Whatley) Wakefield. Roy graduated from Childress High School in 1957 in Arkansas. After graduation he moved to Memphis, TN to live with his sister Ethlene where he attended classes at the University of Tennessee in Memphis while working for Tennessee Liquified Gas Company. While living in Memphis, he met his wife, Patricia Atkins. Roy and Patricia married June 25, 1960 in Memphis, TN.
Roy and Patricia eventually moved to Houston, TX to work for Mr. Pride Car Wash, owned by United Inns Incorporated, where he worked his way up to oversee operations in the Houston, Memphis, and Atlanta markets. He later partnered with Nelson Rusche in the mid-70s to become the Operating Partner of Mister Car Wash in Houston, TX. Together they expanded to over 15 car washes in and around the Houston area before the company sold in 1997. Roy also served on the board of Waterway Car Wash based out of St. Louis, Missouri. He received several distinguished service awards through the International Carwash Association and was inducted into the International Carwash Hall of Fame in 2018. After his retirement from the car wash industry, he became Co-Owner and Chairman of Largo International, Inc., a wholesale furniture importer, with his son Glenn Wakefield, until he retired in 2018 when the business was sold. Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time on his ranch with family and friends. Roy is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Melissa Loffredo, son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Brandi Wakefield. Also, grandchildren, Ashley Haenelt, Chris Loffredo, and Cole, Kyle, and Brett Wakefield. Brothers and sisters, Ethlene Brewer, Cecil Reed, Frank Wakefield, and Virginia Arnett. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Basset Buddies Rescue of Texas (www.bbrtx.org
) and/or Ridgeback Rescue of the US (www.rrus.org
).