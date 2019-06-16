Roy Maxwell, Jr.

1930-2019

Roy Maxwell, Jr., 88, of Houston, Texas went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019. Roy was born November 19, 1930 in Cleburne, Texas. He graduated from Robert Lee Paschal High School in Fort Worth, and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1961 with a degree in electrical engineering. He moved to Houston and enjoyed a long successful career as a business owner of Houston Lighting and Plastics for over 40 years. Roy moved to Baytown in 2009 to be closer to his family. He enjoyed traveling, a good western movie, Houston sports, politics and history. His true passion was his family. His children and grandchildren brought him the most joy.

Roy is preceded in death by his father, Roy Maxwell, Sr. and his mother, Jewell Blevins Harris and brother, Charles Maxwell.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy and husband Wade Sinclair; son, Terry Maxwell; grandchildren, Jessica and Craig Cannon, Jared and Kaitlyn Sinclair and Scott Sinclair; great-grandchildren, Kierra and Carson Cannon and Jameson Sinclair; sisters, Mary Nell Coffman, Joyce Smith and Shirley Robertson along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00am at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521 on Monday, June 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am.

You can donate to the www.alzfdn.org in honor of Roy.

