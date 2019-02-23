Dr. Roy J. Ruffin, Jr

1938-2019

Roy J. Ruffin Jr., Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Houston, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 of t-cell lymphoma at Memorial Hermann Hospital Sugar Land.

Born in 1938, Dr. Ruffin was one of the five children of Roy and Blanche Ruffin, a Christian family from Lebanon who lived in Wichita, Kansas. After growing up in Wichita, Dr. Ruffin, age 18, enlisted in the army and served his country with distinction.

For over 26 years, Professor Ruffin was married to Barbara Ann Ruffin (nee Jones). In addition to Ms. Ruffin, he is survived by two grandsons, Travis Nicholson and Jordan Ruffin, the sons of his daughter, Jennifer Elaine Ruffin Baker, who predeceased him. Jennifer Baker was the daughter of Patricia Ann Nelson, his former wife. Professor Ruffin is also survived by four siblings, Elaine Nemer, Phil, Patrick and Pamela Ruffin, and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.

Dr. Ruffin's celebrated academic career in the field of international economics began with his Ph.D. from Northwestern University in 1967. Before joining the University of Houston in 1977, Dr. Ruffin taught at Washington State, Iowa, and Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. The University of Houston awarded him the MD Anderson Chair in Economics in 1989. He was also honored with a chair by The Freie Universitat in Berlin, Germany, the Bundesbank Chair, and held a visiting appointment at the University of Chicago. He had a long-term affiliation with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas where he consulted and co-authored with the Bank's economists.

Professor Ruffin's many widely cited articles brought him international acclaim. He had few peers among his generation's scholars in his field. Professor Steve Craig, former dean of the School of Social Science at the University of Houston, describes him as "among the top publishers ever for our department." In addition to his many significant and substantial contributions to scholarly journals, Dr. Ruffin helped thousands of undergraduates understand economics as co-author of one of the leading introductory texts in the principles of economics during the late 20th century.

Dr. Ruffin loved golf, playing the piano, good cigars and interacting with friends and colleagues. His pleasure in fine foods led him to be an excellent cook. He will be missed by many.

Dr. Ruffin's funeral will be held 10 a.m., Sunday, February 24, at Memorial Oaks, 13001 Katy Freeway. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary