Roy Claud "Joe" Thomas Sr.
1921-2019
October 15, 1921 –
December 13, 2019
Visitation for Roy Claud "Joe" Thomas Sr., 98, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas. A private burial will be held at a later time.
R.C. "Joe" Thomas Sr. was born in Polk County, Texas on the Thomas farm at the forks of Long King and Long Tom Creeks near Marston to Russell Flynn and Ollie Murphy Thomas. Preceded in death by his wife, Dollie; his parents; step-mother, Alma Thomas; brother, Russell Flynn Thomas; daughter, Nela Brown; and son-in-law, Michael Brown. Joe lived to be 98.
Joe graduated from Livingston High School in 1939. He enlisted in the Navy in March 1940 at the age of 18. In June of 1940, he sailed to Pearl Harbor and joined the crew of the USS Minneapolis. On maneuvers off Pearl Harbor, the "Minnie" only watched the December 7, 1941 devastation from the sea. Over the next six years, Joe earned the American Defense Ribbon and the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon. He earned fourteen stars on his Asiatic Ribbon for the battles fought at Bougainville, Coral Sea, Midway, two from Guadalcanal, Eastern Solomons, Tassafaronga, Wake Island, Gilbert Islands, Marshall Islands, Turk, Western New Guinea-Hollandia, Saipan-Guam and Western Carolines-Palau. Discharged as a Chief Petty Officer in March 1946, he served his full six years.
He returned to Livingston where he spent his working years in the building material industry. Joe managed Reuter Building Material, Red Barn Building Supply, and built and owned Thomas Supply with his son, Claud. Joe served on the board of directors of Sam Houston Electric Coop., Sam Raybun G&T and the First National Bank of Livingston. In 2013, the new hydroelectric plant on Lake Livingston honored him by naming it the R.C. Thomas Hydroelectric Plant. However, Joe considered his greatest accomplishment as living to see his children and grandchildren become successful in their own personal and professional lives.
Joe is survived by his son, Claud Thomas and wife, Candyce; grandsons, Ryan Thomas and wife, Lee Ann, Robert Brown, Russell Thomas and wife, Cynthia, Neil Thomas and wife, Amy; and grandchildren, Brian Oneal, Emma Thomas, Mason Thomas, Micah Thomas, Megan Thomas and Grace Thomas.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the nine plus years of loving care provided by Debra, Grace, Maxine, Peggy, Denise, and Pam with Kindred Hospice. You blessed his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center of Hope Cancer Fund; PO Box 1973, Livingston, Texas 77351.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019