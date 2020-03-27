|
Rozella
Harmon-Smith
1949-2020
Rozella Harmon-Smith, expired (Thursday) March 19, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 9-9:45a.m on (Saturday) March 28, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) March 28, 2020 at 10:30a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020