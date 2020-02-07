|
|
Rozina Lee
1956-2020
Rozina Lee 1956-2020
passed away on January 31, 2020. She was a native Houstonian and a product of Houston ISD. Rozina received a BS. Degree from Houston Baptist University and a Master of Education Degree from Prairie View A&M University. She retired after a thirty-year career as a teacher and administrator in Houston ISD and in Fort Bend ISD. Rozina was known for her extensive work in the church, school, fine arts and athletic communities. She will be missed by many who have crossed her path. She was recently preceded in death by her mother, Dora Davis. Rozina is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 42 years, Herman Lee; sons Daleton Lee and Brandon Lee; daughter, Alaina Lee; grandson, Alden Jon Lee; bonus grandsons, Audric Beaulieu and Abram Beaulieu; daughter in-law, Andria Lee; sister, Darlene Williams and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation, Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9 am-10 am. Funeral services at 10 am. Both services will be held at Windsor Village Church, 6000 Heatherbrook, Houston, Texas 77085. Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020