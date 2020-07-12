1/1
Ruben Richard Garcia
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUBEN RICHARD GARCIA "RICHARD"
1945-2020
Passed away peacefully on June 28, at home in Quinlan, TX. Born in Houston and preceded in death by his parents Ruben & Stella Garcia, & 1st wife Julia Martinez Garcia. He is survived by his children: Ruben Jr., Beatrice Enedina, Daniel Adam, Maria Celeste, Julia Rosa,16 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren, his 2nd wife Beverly & her children Jason and Shaunna. He served 6 yrs in the U.S. Air Force, was awarded 3 military citations, & honorably discharged. He was a sheet metal craftsman, who became a Construction Administrative Engineer with CCRD. He will be greatly missed & is loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinlan Funeral Home - Quinlan
8930 Hwy 34 South
Quinlan, TX 75474
(903) 356-3532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinlan Funeral Home - Quinlan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved