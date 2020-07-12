RUBEN RICHARD GARCIA "RICHARD"

1945-2020

Passed away peacefully on June 28, at home in Quinlan, TX. Born in Houston and preceded in death by his parents Ruben & Stella Garcia, & 1st wife Julia Martinez Garcia. He is survived by his children: Ruben Jr., Beatrice Enedina, Daniel Adam, Maria Celeste, Julia Rosa,16 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren, his 2nd wife Beverly & her children Jason and Shaunna. He served 6 yrs in the U.S. Air Force, was awarded 3 military citations, & honorably discharged. He was a sheet metal craftsman, who became a Construction Administrative Engineer with CCRD. He will be greatly missed & is loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store