Ruby Ann McKissack
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Ann Crawford McKissack
1923-2020
Ruby Ann Crawford McKissack went to heaven June 24, 2020 and joined her husband, Gordon Ross McKissack.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children; Cynthia Ann Weaver and Gordon Scott McKissack, wife, Georgia; grandchildren, Allison and Scott, Jr.; great grandchildren, Madison, Ryal and Charlee.
Visitation will commence at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, June 29, 2020 from 3-5PM. The funeral services and interment will be private. For an extensive obituary, please visit www.MemorialOaksFunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carl Carson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved