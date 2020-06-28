Ruby Ann Crawford McKissack
1923-2020
Ruby Ann Crawford McKissack went to heaven June 24, 2020 and joined her husband, Gordon Ross McKissack.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children; Cynthia Ann Weaver and Gordon Scott McKissack, wife, Georgia; grandchildren, Allison and Scott, Jr.; great grandchildren, Madison, Ryal and Charlee.
Visitation will commence at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, June 29, 2020 from 3-5PM. The funeral services and interment will be private. For an extensive obituary, please visit www.MemorialOaksFunerals.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.