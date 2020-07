Ruby E. Cage1942-2020"There's comfort in the thought that a loving God knows best."A walk-by visitation will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary Saturday, July 11th, 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. Ms. Cage's Celebration of Life service will be attended privately, and can be accessed by live stream: https://www.mabriemortuary.com/RubyCage