Ruby Lee Miles Carpenter

1932-2019

Ruby Lee Miles Carpenter, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, the 28th of May 2019, in her Houston, Texas, home surrounded by family.

She was a dear, sweet friend to so many, and the family is very thankful for all those treasured relationships, too many to name. Ruby was a dedicated member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and recent retiree from Harris County Voter Registration Office.

Preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Lillie Miles; sister, Dorothy Borgstedt; husband of 41 years, Charlie Carpenter; baby daughter, and stepsons Charlie and Craig Carpenter. Survived by her son, Louis Carpenter, wife Sharyn, grandchildren Ashley and David; daughter, Karen Magnuson, husband Hill, step-grandchildren Chase and Mason; and step-daughter, Christine Carpenter.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 31st of May, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

The funeral mass is to be celebrated at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 1st of June, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston.

The Rite of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that you contact a friend you have not spoken with in a while and direct memorial contributions to the .