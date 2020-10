Ruby Keel Crook1929-2020Ruby Keel Crook, age 91, passed away on Saturday, the 26th of September 2020, in Houston.The family will gather for a private interment service at Clifton Memorial Park in Clifton, Texas.A more complete and detailed notice may be found on Mrs. Crook's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.