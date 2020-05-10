Ruby Davis
1921 - 2020
Ruby Lee (Goedrich) Davis
1921-2020
Ruby Lee (Goedrich) Davis was born in Schulenburg, Texas on August 17, 1921. She passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020.
In 1936, she and her family moved to the small town of McCook, Texas. She graduated from Edinburg High School in 1940 earning a scholarship to Durham-Droughn Business College in Austin, Texas. She was an established business woman until she retired in 1983. Thereafter she was an ICU volunteer for eleven years at The Methodist Hospital. She was a past President of the American Business Women's Association, Space City Chapter; a member of the Friendship Club of Houston, The Taipei Society of Houston, The River Oaks Friendship Club, Lord and Ladies Dance Club, The Methodist Hospital Service Corps, Junior League, and a Greeter at St. Laurence Catholic Church.
Ruby had a great love for her family, friends, and St. Laurence Church. She cherished traveling and ballroom dancing. Her popularity led to being featured in Lakeside Living. Ruby was particularly proud of her Yard of the Month award.
She is survived by her daughter Glenda and son-in-law P. Martin Mauk, MD., grandchildren Jason and Elyse Mauk, great grandchildren Alexandra Michelle and Emma Ruby Mauk, nephews Henry and G.R. Magee.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May, 12th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by the Rosary in The Morrow Chapel at Settegast-Koff Funeral Home, 15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas.
Funeral Mass is Wednesday, May 13th, at 10:00 AM at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 3100 Sweetwater, Sugar Land, Texas. A private family service will immediately follow at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Schulenburg, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Laurence Catholic Church.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf Company@Sugar Creek
MAY
12
Rosary
7:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf Company@Sugar Creek
MAY
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Laurence Catholic Church
MAY
13
Service
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery
