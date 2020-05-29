Ruby Mae Bennett
1930 - 2020
Ruby Mae Bennett
1930-2020
She passed away on May 24, 2020. Her Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM, with the Funeral Service beginning at 1:30 PM. Both services will be held at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas 77021, Pastor T.K. Anderson of Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Officiating. The Interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Pearland, TX).



