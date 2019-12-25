Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Ruby Mueller
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church cemetery
Thorndale, TX
Ruby Mueller


1927 - 2019
Ruby Mueller Obituary
Ruby Louise Mueller
1927-2019
Ruby Louise Mueller (nee Weise), 91, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, December 22, in Houston, Texas.
Ruby was born in Thorndale, Texas, on December 24, 1927, to Louise and Herman Weise.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Herman and Wilbert "Uti" Weise, and her beloved husband of 66 years, Martin "Marty" Mueller.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda and Paul Noyd, Kathy and Harvey Roensch, Ron and Janet Mueller, Rick and Sue-Ella Mueller, her nine grandchildren and their spouses, Sky and Megan Noyd, Steven and Jesilyn Roensch, Aaron Roensch, Katie, Sarah and Eric Mueller, Makayla, Rylan and Caden Mueller, and one great-grandchild, Jackson Noyd.
The family will be receiving visitors at Concordia Lutheran Church, Friday, December 27, from 9-11 am, followed by funeral services beginning at 11 am. The burial will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church cemetery in Thorndale, Texas, Saturday, December 28, at 11 am. Receptions to follow the funeral and burial.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 25, 2019
