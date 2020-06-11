Ruby Stewart

1928-2020

"God's garden must be beautiful. He always takes the best." Mrs Stewart peacefully entered into eternal rest, June 5, 2020. Her life will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, June 12th. Services will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary with a walk by visitation being held prior from 11-11:45 AM with the service beginning at 12 noon.. Cherishing her precious memory are her loving daughters, 2 sons, a brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other dear relatives and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to: Mabrie Memorial Mortuary



