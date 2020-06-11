Ruby Stewart
Ruby Stewart
1928-2020
"God's garden must be beautiful. He always takes the best." Mrs Stewart peacefully entered into eternal rest, June 5, 2020. Her life will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, June 12th. Services will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary with a walk by visitation being held prior from 11-11:45 AM with the service beginning at 12 noon.. Cherishing her precious memory are her loving daughters, 2 sons, a brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other dear relatives and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to: Mabrie Memorial Mortuary

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
JUN
12
Service
12:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
