Rucker Ouidalee
1947 - 2020
Mrs. Ouidalee Annette Rucker
1947-2020
Mrs. Ouidalee "Ouida" Annette McAdams Rucker was born December 7, 1947, in Paris, Texas and ascended to the Church Triumphant on August 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Hubert Kelso Rucker, PhD. Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Houston Memorial Gardens, 2426 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, Texas 77584. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the American Cancer Society (in memory of Edith Jean McAdams) P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or donate online at cancer.org.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Houston Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Rest in Heaven Quida, you will truly be missed.
Everly Bond
Family
