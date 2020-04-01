Home

American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 445-0050
Rudolfo F. Barelas


1936 - 2020
Rudolfo F. Barelas, 83 of Houston Texas passed away on March 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of fifty five years, Anita O. Barelas. He is survived by his three children; Rudolfo, Valentino and Anna, his beloved five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He proudly served in the Marine Corp for twenty one years, completing three tours in Vietnam and retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. Services at American Heritage Funeral Home and interment at Houston National Cemetery will be held privately due to current issues.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020
