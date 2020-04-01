|
|
Rudolph Guevara
1940-2020
Rudolph Guevara, 79 of Houston passed away on March 28th, 2020 at his home after a long battle of Cancer.
He was born August 26, 1940, in Houston, a son of Joe and Paula Guevara. He married Cecilia Figueroa on March 30, 1971 in Houston.
He is survived by his wife, his six children Rudy Guevara, Irma DiNini, Roy Guevara, Norma Wilson, Joe Guevara, Lee Guevara, his 15 grandchildren, and his two siblings Gloria Galvan and his brother Joe Guevara Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Isabel Garcia.
Along with his love for fishing, he approached life with an incredible sense of humor and kept his family laughing until his final days. Life with him was many things but it was never boring.
He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
Attendance is limited to immediate family only due to the Coronavirus.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020