Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Rudolph Hood
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klein Funeral home (Champions location)
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Champion Forest Baptist Church
15555 Stuebner-Airline Road
Houston, TX
Rudolph "Rudy" Hood


1923 - 2019
Rudolph "Rudy" Hood Obituary
Rudolph "Rudy" Hood
1923-2019
Born in Beaumont, TX on January 12, 1923 – promoted to heaven August 10, 2019. Rudy was a navy pilot serving in the Pacific theater during World War II. University of Houston graduate and CPA. He is survived by Mary Jane, his wife of 72 years, daughters – Suzanne Woodard and Peggy House (husband Glenn), 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation: August 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Klein Funeral home (Champions location).
Memorial Service: August 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at Champion Forest Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
Piercing Word Ministries (www.piercingword.org)
Friends of Down Syndrome (www.friendsofdownsyndrome.org)
Camp Hope PTSD Foundation (www.ptsdusa.org)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
