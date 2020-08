Rudolph Willis2020For everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under Heaven. - Ecclesiastes 3:1In Remembrance of our loved one, A Celebration of Life well be Friday, August 21st, 10 AM. A walk by viewing will be 9:00 - 9:45 am. In God's care he leaves his loving and devoted family. Private moments may be viewed by live stream www.mabriemortuary.com/Rudolph Willis.