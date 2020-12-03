1/1
Rudophus Johannes Cornelis De (Rudy) Grood
1950 - 2020
Rudophus (Rudy)
Johannes Cornelis de Grood
1950-2020
Rudophus (Rudy) Johannes Cornelis de Grood, 70, of Huffman Texas passed away on December 1, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 15, 1950 to Hugo de Grood & Johanna Van den Broek in The Hague, the Netherlands. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Bonita (Bonnie) de Grood, Brother: Hugo de Grood & his wife Nel Beijer, Children: Jaqueline Space, Maegan Sheiman & her husband Josh Sheiman and Alexander de Grood & his wife Valerie de Grood, as well as his 6 grandchildren (Sophia, Isabella, Emmeline, Teddy, Beckham & Juliette). He took pride in his work and had a passion for cars, being able to fix anything, learning new technology and spending time with his grandchildren. Rudy will be laid to rest in his home, Holland, after the pandemic allows for safer travel. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the Houston Audubon. https://houstonaudubon.org/

Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Rd
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 312-5656
