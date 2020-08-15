1/1
Rudy Lee
1943 - 2020
Rudy Lee
1943-2020
Rudy Lee, 76, passed away Friday, August 7th in Sugar Land, TX. Born to Jettie Pearl Lee in Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife Marcia Lee. He is survived by his son, Jason Lee and wife Melissa, daughter Michelle Abedelfatah and husband Ryan, brother John Lee and wife Renee, 5 grandchildren and dozens of other individuals he touched throughout his life. His wants were very few and was the happiest when with his family or helping others.
Services at Mission Bend United Methodist Church 3710 Highway 6 South Houston, TX 77082 Tuesday, August 18th at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or Mission Bells Food Pantry.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Service
10:00 AM
Mission Bend United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Greenlawn
3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard
Rosenberg, TX 77471
(281) 341-8800
