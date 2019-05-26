Rufus Winston Boeker

1937-2019

Rufus Winston Boeker, 81, died May 21 in Houston, TX, after a long illness. Winston was born on August 15, 1937, in Brady, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cassie and Rufus Boeker. He graduated from Brady High School in 1956 and attended Texas Tech University on an athletic scholarship, graduating in 1961. In 1963, he received a Master's degree in Administrative Education from Southwest Texas State (now Texas State University). After 16 years in HISD as a coach, educator and assistant principal, he left the school district in 1983 to pursue his passion for fitness and founded his own company, Winston Fitness Equipment, Inc., with stores in Houston and Austin. He continued to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle even after his retirement in 2001. As a faithful member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Winston served on the Church Family Committee, Facilities Committee and as an Usher and Elder. He was Past Master of the West University Masonic Lodge 2009-2010 where he was honored with the Trowel Award for outstanding service to the Masons and the community. Winston is survived by his wife, Sidair Boeker, sister-in-law, Susan Blackwell, Carlisle, PA; niece, Janet Blackwell, Pine, LA and great-nieces, Sydney and Callie Blackwell, Pine, LA; brother-in-law, Leo Womack, Slaughter, LA. A memorial service honoring Winston's life will be held Thursday, May 30, 2:00 pm, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 5308 Buffalo Spdwy, Houston,TX 77005. Graveside service Saturday, June 1, 2:00 pm, Brady, TX, under direction of Leatherwood Memorial Chapels, 1001 S. Elm St., Brady, TX 76825. Honorary pallbearers at the graveside service are members of the Brady High School Class of 1956. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or . Published in Houston Chronicle from May 26 to May 29, 2019