Rufus Christopher "Chris" Black

1941-2019

Rufus Christopher "Chris" Black returned to his heavenly home on February 2, 2019, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. As one of his Vaquero brothers said, Chris was a man who did not have to talk about his faith because he lived it, and it showed in the manner in which he conducted himself.

Chris was born in Houston, Texas, on February 12, 1941. He lived most of his life in Houston, and after graduation from Lamar High School, he attended the University of Texas, followed by his enlistment in the Marine Corps. He had a long career in Houston's construction industry in roof deck construction, Perlite manufacturing, and building material sales. He retired as Vice President of Marton Roofing Industries on December 31, 2018.

Chris is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dona; his sons Brandon and Owen Black; daughter Kelly Black; brother Richard Black; cousin Ben Brollier; in-laws Debra and David Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews. His final months were enhanced by the loving care and concern of his friends Bob Officer and Randy Warner.

He was immersed in his church and community as evidenced by his position as lay leader of Addicks United Methodist Church, Past Master of West University and Bellaire Masonic Lodges, member of Lone Star Lodge, Arabia Shrine/Patrol unit, ROJ Houston Court 136 and Ransford Chapter, OES. Chris served as a Lifetime Director of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. He was a 45-year member of Tejas Vaqueros, a past trail boss of Valley Lodge Trail Ride, and he was a proud member of the Marine Corps. To all of his brothers in arms, Semper Fi.

Chris will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on the trail with Valley Lodge on February 17, 2019, at Pecan Acres Ranch in Simonton, Texas, with Pastor Kristi Garner officiating. A celebration of life is planned with details forthcoming. Memorials may be made to Addicks United Methodist Church, PO Box 940173, Houston, 77094. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019