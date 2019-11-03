Home

St John the Divine Episcopal
2450 River Oaks Blvd
Houston, TX 77019
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Church of St. John the Divine in the Chapel
2450 River Oaks Blvd
Houston, TX
View Map
Rufus Stovall Scott, age 75, passed away at his home in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1944 in Dallas to George and Velma (Stovall) Scott. He was named a "Distinguished Graduate" of the W W Samuell High School class of 1962. He received his Bachelor's degree in history and his law degree with honors from Southern Methodist University. He joined the Judge Advocate General's Corps, United States Army and served as a captain until 1973. He married Shellie Mae Sinks on February 15, 1975, in Iowa. He started his law practice with Baker & Botts and he rose to become Senior VP, Deputy General Counsel, and Assistant Corporate Secretary for Houston Lighting & Power, Houston Industries, Reliant Energy and CenterPoint Energy. They had one son, Garrett, born in Englewood, CO. As an avid photographer, Rufus greatly enjoyed taking photographs while traveling with his wife. His love of classical music shows in his patronage of the arts, particularly the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival and the Houston Symphony. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Shellie, their son, Garrett, and his wife Emily. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at three pm at the Church of St. John the Divine in the Chapel, 2450 River Oaks Blvd, Houston, TX 77019. The family will greet friends at a reception held immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rufus' name to Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, P.O. Box 2227, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504-2227
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
