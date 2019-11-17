Home

Russell Goodwine Jr.


1939 - 2019
Russell Goodwine Jr. Obituary
Russell M. Goodwine Jr.
1939-2019
Russell Goodwine passed peacefully on November 13, 2019 and is now with his Lord and Savior, his beloved wife Mary Ann, brother Rox and parents Russell and Betty.
He is survived in death by his two sons, Royce and Ron, daughters-in-law Teresa and Tonja and his precious grandchildren, Zachary, Morgan & husband Clayton, Taylor and husband Gray, Blake and wife Jessica, Makenzie and Reagan.
A private service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Russell's name to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Houston or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
