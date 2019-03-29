Russell Gerald Jones

1930-2019

Russell Gerald Jones was born December 13, 1930 in Cedar Bayou, Texas to Lamar Washington and Dorothy Nell Jones. He is survived by his wife Janis Jones, his children Rusty Jones and Mark Shephard, Lauri and Chris Cragg, and his grandchildren Jessica and Kyle Dugan and Matthew Cragg. He is also survived by Janis' children Mark and Nancy Patteson and Pam and Harry Purdom and grandchildren Doug Patteson, Amanda Patteson, Dean Patteson, Bradford Purdom, Kate Purdom and Hayley Purdom. Russell was preceded in death by his wife Mary K. Jones, his parents, and his sister Freda Clark.

A celebration of Russell's life will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079, followed by a reception at the church. A private interment will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association CCA Texas, 6919 Portwest Dr., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024, in memory of Russell Jones.