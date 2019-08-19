|
|
Russell Clayton
Sanford
1946-2019
Russell Clayton Sanford went to be with Our Lord Friday, August 9, 2019 . Born in Houston September 3, 1946 to parents Loniel Clayton Sanford, Sr. and Juanita. He spent his summers in Center (Shelby County) helping his grandparents on the farm. He was Eagle Scout and graduate of Sam Houston High School 1965. Attended U of H, SHSU, TAMU for advancement in law enforcement and management. Served as Staff Sargent in Air Force during Vietnam. Law enforcement career included peace officer for the government, Harris County Constable's Dept, Precinct 1, retiring 1999, then worked for River Oaks Patrol. He was an endowed member of the Grand Lodge of Texas, Aldine Masonic Lodge 1412 AF&AM, Scottish Rites, Arabia Shrine Temple (Houston) and York Rites. He was an active volunteer with HLS&R and PLS&R. Hobbies included fishing, hunting, old westerns, spending time with family and friends, Aubrey's little league games, Ruthie's soccer games, Sam's plays. His best times were spent with his granddaughter doing whatever she enjoyed.
Survived by wife, Vicki Leavell; granddaughter, Miracle Margaret Garcia; ex-wife, Nell Craddock and husband Joe; numerous relatives, friends, doctors, nurses and therapists that became friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Margaret D. Sanford Garcia; parents; sister, Shirley; brothers, Clayton and Leonard.
Memorial services 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel, Crockett, Rev. Trent Henderson officiating. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. Family request memorials donations to favorite animal rescue or local Masonic Lodge. Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com
Callaway-Allee
Funeral Home
700 E. Houston Ave.
Crockett, Texas 75835
(936) 544-2244
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019