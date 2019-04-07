Russell Wayne Schutt

1923-2019

Russell Wayne Schutt, 95, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born March 25, 1923 in Jackson, MI, the only child of Vivian and Lloyd Schutt. He was married in New Orleans, LA in 1951 to Mary Ellen Heap Schutt for 57 joy-filled years, until her passing in 2008. Russell is survived by his son, Kenneth Wayne Schutt; grandchildren, Jonathan Alan and Meredith Marie Schutt of The Woodlands; daughter, Martha Baker and husband, Allen; and grandson, Jake Russell Baker of Houston.

Russ was raised in Ann Arbor, MI, graduating from Ann Arbor High School in 1941, going on to the University of Michigan. He enlisted in the Reserve Corp in 1942 and requested active US Army duty in the Chemical Warfare Service in 1943. He was shipped to England, then Omaha Beach in Normandy in a Chemical Mortar company in October, 1944. He was then assigned to a POW Overhead Detachment near Cherbourg, France to provide water treatment for a POW camp for the duration of the European war. He served as engineering sergeant in Wurzburgh, Germany until April, 1946 when he returned to the US and was honorably discharged.

After military service, Russ returned to Michigan and earned a BSE in Chemical Engineering in 1948. He joined Shell Oil Company that year working in various capacities in Louisiana, New York, Midland and Houston, where he retired as a staff engineer in 1983 with 35 years of service. Russ was a registered professional engineer in Louisiana and Texas.

After retirement, Mary Ellen and Russell built a home in The Woodlands which he continued to enjoy until just prior to his passing. During retirement, Russ volunteered on the Cochran's Crossing Village Association and residential design review committee for 13 years, and served on the board of Montgomery County Child Advocates.

Russell was a lifelong Christian Scientist, serving in various capacities in local churches wherever he lived.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Forest Park Funeral Home, 18000 I-45 in The Woodlands. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Russell's name to The Branch School, www.thebranchschool.org ; First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1340 N. Millbend, The Woodlands, 77380; CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County TX; or to the .