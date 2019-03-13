Russell Allen Speer

1954-2019

Russell Allen Speer, born November 17th, 1954 in Baytown, TX died at the age of 64 on Thursday March 7th.

He was the last son of Hulon and Eleanor Speer. He is survived by his sister Janice, and his four children, Jason (Courtney), Ryan (Shelly), Alden (Kendall) & Morgan (Marvin). The beloved father of four also leaves behind his adoring grandchildren Abbey, Dorian, McKinlee, Madelyn, and Luke.

The hard-as-Nails Bad Mamajama had more lives than a cat, but still was taken from us too early.

Russell will be remembered for his hard work, love of fishing, hunting, drag racing and live music. Russell not only knew how to have a good time, he knew how to make sure everyone had a good time. Russell was never short on jokes, he didn't give a f*** what you thought and if he wanted your opinion, he'd give it to you. Russell was a father, mentor, leader, the epitome of confidence and the ultimate Alpha male.

Russell is preceded by his parents and brothers, Larry and Jimmy.

A celebration of life will be hosted by his children at the Pearland VFW at 2 p.m. on March 17th.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Speaks Foundation, the Billfish Foundation, Fire Fighters Helping Firefighters or the Navy SEAL Foundation.