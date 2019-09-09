Home

More Obituaries for Russell Turner
Russell Turner


1926 - 2019
Russell Turner Obituary
Russell William Turner
1926-2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Russell William Turner on September 2, 2019. He passed away comfortably at his home surrounded by many family members.
Russell was born on December 26, 1926 in Oswego, Kansas to Marshall H Turner and Florence M Abbott. He grew up most of his young life in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating high school at the age of 17, Russell enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served as a Radioman Third Class during WW II. During his service, he pursue his boxing interest and won the Golden Gloves as a welterweight. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
After his service, Russell moved to Houston, Texas, attended and graduated college while working at a finance company. It was there where he met and married the love of his life, Chrystine Adams. Soon after they married, they both decided to start a family. Russell and Chrystine had three boys, Timothy, Ross, and Darrell. Russell was so devoted to Chrystine over the past 65 years, until his passing.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Turner and Florence Abbott and his only sibling, Barbara Swearigen. Russell is survived by his loving wife Chrystine, son Timothy and wife Tracy, son Ross and Edie, son Darrell and wife Karen as well as 12 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Thank you for the wonderful memories and a great life, Russell-Dad-Pepaw. Until we meet again!
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2019
