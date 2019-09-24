|
Ruth Louise Menn Anderson
1926-2019
Ruth Louise Menn Anderson, born March 7, 1926 to Martha Poch Menn and Hubert L. Menn Sr. in Yorktown, Texas, passed away on September 20, 2019 in Bellaire, Texas at age 93. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, James Weldon "Jack" Anderson, her parents and three of her siblings: Hubert L. Menn, Jr.; Marian Rose Menn Knight; and Joseph Karl Menn. She is survived by her sister Martha Lamour Menn Lindemann and by her five children: Catherine Pett and husband Richard; June Gonzales and husband David; Betty Jones and husband Steven; James "Jim" Anderson and wife Dawn; Helen Watson and husband Carl; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Ruth graduated from Yorktown High School; Texas Lutheran College (now TLU) and University of Texas (Austin). She worked as a teacher until marrying Jack in 1948, She followed him in his assignment to California as a U.S. Marine, and then accompanied him in his career at Exxon with moves to Wharton; Bellaire; Tripoli, Libya; Houston; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and back to Houston for eventual retirement; with trips to enjoy the family land (T. K. Rea Ranch in Pottsville, Texas, and the Menn Cottage in Yorktown) and lastly following him in their final years to The Gardens of Bellaire, in Bellaire.
Ruth grew up in her Christian faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown with her mother playing the organ and her grandfather preaching. She lived her faith through Bible study and Women of the Church ministries at Faith Lutheran Church, Bellaire; Union Church of Tripoli, Libya; St. Andrew's Church in Kuala Lumpur; and back to Faith Lutheran in Bellaire.
Ruth will always be remembered as a loving, smart, prayerful and devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother, aunt and friend. Funeral service is scheduled on Thursday, September 26, at 2:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church (4600 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, TX 77401). Visitation will be at 1:00 PM. Reception will be at 3:00 PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019