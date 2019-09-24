Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
4600 Bellaire Blvd.
Bellaire, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
4600 Bellaire Blvd
Bellaire, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Anderson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Anderson Obituary
Ruth Louise Menn Anderson
1926-2019
Ruth Louise Menn Anderson, born March 7, 1926 to Martha Poch Menn and Hubert L. Menn Sr. in Yorktown, Texas, passed away on September 20, 2019 in Bellaire, Texas at age 93. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, James Weldon "Jack" Anderson, her parents and three of her siblings: Hubert L. Menn, Jr.; Marian Rose Menn Knight; and Joseph Karl Menn. She is survived by her sister Martha Lamour Menn Lindemann and by her five children: Catherine Pett and husband Richard; June Gonzales and husband David; Betty Jones and husband Steven; James "Jim" Anderson and wife Dawn; Helen Watson and husband Carl; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Ruth graduated from Yorktown High School; Texas Lutheran College (now TLU) and University of Texas (Austin). She worked as a teacher until marrying Jack in 1948, She followed him in his assignment to California as a U.S. Marine, and then accompanied him in his career at Exxon with moves to Wharton; Bellaire; Tripoli, Libya; Houston; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and back to Houston for eventual retirement; with trips to enjoy the family land (T. K. Rea Ranch in Pottsville, Texas, and the Menn Cottage in Yorktown) and lastly following him in their final years to The Gardens of Bellaire, in Bellaire.
Ruth grew up in her Christian faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown with her mother playing the organ and her grandfather preaching. She lived her faith through Bible study and Women of the Church ministries at Faith Lutheran Church, Bellaire; Union Church of Tripoli, Libya; St. Andrew's Church in Kuala Lumpur; and back to Faith Lutheran in Bellaire.
Ruth will always be remembered as a loving, smart, prayerful and devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother, aunt and friend. Funeral service is scheduled on Thursday, September 26, at 2:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church (4600 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, TX 77401). Visitation will be at 1:00 PM. Reception will be at 3:00 PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now